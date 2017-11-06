Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2017) - RosCan Minerals Corporation (TSXV: ROS) ("RosCan" or the "Company") is pleased to report that assay results have been received from the recently completed geochemical sampling program for the gold prospective Dormaa Project in Ghana, West Africa.

GEOCHEMICAL ASSAY RESULTS RECEIVED ON THE DORMAA GOLD PROJECT

All soil and termite sampling on the Dormaa Project has been completed and assay results have been received, validated and compiled. These results clearly show gold in soil anomalies trending in a north-east, south-west direction, with a fault off-set of the trend in the mid permit. All samples weighed approximately 2 kilograms and were assayed using Bulk Leach Extractable Gold "BLEG" method. They were completed at SGS Laboratory in Tarkwa, Ghana with duplicates and blanks inserted in the sample stream once every 20 samples.

Results for both the soil and the termite sampling are presented on Map #1 below.