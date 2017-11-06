REXEL: REXEL: SUCCESSFUL PLACEMENT OF THE €500 MILLION NOTES OFFERING

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN

SUCCESSFUL PLACEMENT OF THE €500 MILLION NOTES OFFERING

Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, has successfully placed €500 million of its 2.125% unsecured senior notes due 2025 (the "Notes").

The delivery and settlement and the listing of the notes on the Euro MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange are expected to occur on or about November 20, 2017.

The Notes, which mature on June 15, 2025, will be callable as from December 2020. They will rank pari passu with Rexel's senior credit facility and other senior unsecured notes. The Notes are expected to obtain the following ratings: Ba3 by Moody's (while Rexel's corporate rating is Ba2 with a stable outlook), BB- by S&P (while Rexel's corporate rating is BB with a stable outlook) and BB by Fitch (in line with Rexel's corporate rating with a stable outlook).

Rexel will use the proceeds of the issuance of the Notes, together with available cash, to redeem the 3.250% senior Euro notes due June 2022 (the "2022 Notes"). Rexel expects to redeem the 2022 Notes on or about December 15, 2017. Rexel can elect not to redeem the 2022 Notes if it does not issue the Notes or if there is a material adverse change in financial markets.

This issuance will allow Rexel to enhance its financial structure by extending its debt maturity profile and reducing its overall cost of financing.

Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, HSBC Bank plc and Société Générale acted as Joint Global Coordinators, and as Joint Lead Bookrunners for the offering. Barclays Bank PLC, Crédit Industriel et Commercial S.A., ING Bank N.V., London Branch and Natixis acted as Joint Bookrunners, and Bayerische Landesbank and Wells Fargo International Limited acted as Co-Lead Managers.

Patrick BERARD, Chief Executive Officer, said: "The success of this new 7.5-year note issuance confirms investor confidence in Rexel's business model and strategy. It will allow us to refinance the 3.250% notes issued in 2015 at a significantly lower cost. This operation constitutes a further step in our continuous efforts to strengthen our balance sheet and reduce our cost of financing."

ABOUT REXEL GROUP

Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets - residential, commercial and industrial. The Group supports its residential, commercial and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production and maintenance.

Rexel operates through a network of some 2,000 branches in 32 countries, with more than 27,000 employees. The Group's sales were €13.2 billion in 2016.

Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Mid 100, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, STOXX Global ESG Leaders, Ethibel Sustainability Index Excellence Europe, Euronext Vigeo Eiris Eurozone 120 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, in recognition of its performance in corporate social responsibility (CSR).

For more information, visit Rexel's web site at www.rexel.com (http://www.rexel.com/)

CONTACTS

FINANCIAL ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Ludovic DEBAILLEUX +33 1 42 85 76 12 ludovic.debailleux@rexel.com (mailto:ludovic.debailleux@rexel.com) Florence MEILHAC +33 1 42 85 57 61 florence.meilhac@rexel.com (mailto:florence.meilhac@rexel.com)

PRESS

Elsa LAVERSANNE +33 1 42 85 58 08 elsa.laversanne@rexel.com (mailto:elsa.laversanne@rexel.com) Brunswick: Thomas KAMM +33 1 53 96 83 92 tkamm@brunswickgroup.com (mailto:tkamm@brunswickgroup.com)

