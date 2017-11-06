A New Step Forward: Cole Haan Unveils New UAE Flagship

Cole Haan Unveils New Interior Design Concept at Dubai Mall Flagship Store

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Cole Haan, the iconic American lifestyle accessories brand and retailer of premium men's and women's footwear and accessories, is excited to announce the unveiling of their newly refurbished flagship store at Dubai Mall, a premier shopping mall in the United Arab Emirates. At approximately 2,283 square feet, this location is the second largest Cole Haan store worldwide.

The innovative interior features a series of rooms, which are inspired by a residential layout that showcases the brand's new innovative lifestyle products. The new design also allows for a wider range of footwear and accessories to be elegantly displayed.

Coinciding with the unveiling of the new store at Dubai Mall, Cole Haan is also delighted to announce its Fall 2017 Extraordinary Women, Extraordinary Stories campaign featuring fashion icons Christy Turlington Burns and Karlie Kloss, shot by acclaimed photographer Cass Bird. Kloss is featured in the GrandEvoelution Modern Monk, which is designed with dual density Grand.ØS foam for ultimate cushioning and energy return within a sleek, modern silhouette. Performance and tradition are integrated in the footwear, offering supreme comfort without sacrificing style. This GrandEvoelution collection is available now in Cole Haan stores.

Cole Haan Executive Vice President and General Manager, International, Greg Dinges, said, "The new aesthetic of the store reflects the brand's innovative spirit in crafting and enriching customer experience through a more interactive way of product display and navigation. Dubai continues to reinvent itself as the retail mecca of the region and as a brand, it is imperative that we offer our astute customers with the best when it comes to in-store experience."

Asil Attar, Chief Executive Officer at Alyasra Fashion commented, "We are delighted to enhance our customers' shopping experience with the new flagship store at Dubai Mall. We are confident that our customers will love the new store and the exciting layout of stylish collections for men and women. Cole Haan is continually at the forefront of innovation and Alyasra Fashion is a firm believer in the evolution of great brands and the experiences that they provide. The dynamic new flagship store at Dubai Mall is the fruition of this strong partnership and corporate ethos. The extraordinary comes to life in this new store!"

Visit the Cole Haan store at Dubai Mall today to witness the transformation for yourself and shop the latest in innovation and elegance from Cole Haan's offerings. To find out more about Cole Haan and its full range of innovative designs and outstanding collections, customers can visit Cole Haan stores in the UAE located in Dubai Mall, Marina Mall, YAS Mall, The Outlet Mall and The Outlet Village. For further updates, make sure to follow Cole Haan on Instagram @colehaan_uae and Facebook at Cole Haan UAE.

Located at Dubai Mall, Financial Centre Road in Downtown Dubai, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Hours of operation will be open Sunday-Wednesday from 10:00-23:00, and Thursday- Saturday from 10:00-24:00, and the phone number is +971(4) 330-7107.

About Cole Haan

Cole Haan LLC, with its Global Headquarters in Greenland, New Hampshire and Creative Center in New York City, is an iconic American lifestyle accessories brand and retailer of premium men's and women's footwear, handbags, leather accessories, outerwear and eyewear. Cole Haan stands for its commitment to craftsmanship, timeless style and design innovation. For more information, visit ColeHaan.com and follow @ColeHaan.

About Alyasra Fashion

Alyasra Fashion is a regional fashion retail leader, with a world-class portfolio of over 60 high-end fashion, footwear and accessories brands. Alyasra Fashion operates more than 270 stores, with operations in eight markets across the Middle East. For more information, visit alyasra.com or follow @Alyasra.

