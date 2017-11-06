Cyber Crime and Espionage Top Challenges for IT Professionals in Navigating Digital Transformation

Investment in productivity, operational costs, and improving digital presence will drive new growth opportunities, finds Frost & Sullivan's Digital Transformation team

LONDON, Nov. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --In Frost & Sullivan's recent survey covering end-user perspectives on navigating digital transformation, 54 per cent of IT professionals cited cyber crime and espionage as their top challenges, followed by systems integration. Other noteworthy findings include significant IT investment in productivity, improving digital presence, as well as communications/collaboration tool integration with other business software (Microsoft Office, Google-G-suite, CRM, ERP) and vertical applications.

Frost & Sullivan's research survey,"An End-User Perspective on Navigating Digital Transformation, Europe, 2017,"finds that the top benefits seen by organisations deploying Internet of Things technologies include boosting customer service and marketing and automating manual processes.

The survey aimed to understand the IT-related challenges facing organisations; monitor the status of digital transformation, including newer solutions such as AI, AR/VR, and mCommerce; assess current and future uses of business communication technologies; evaluate drivers behind investments in communication technology; appraise IT budgets; and gauge IT and communication trends.

"The top three IT solutions in use today include data centres, cybersecurity and customer experience management, but cybersecurity, big data and analytics, and data centre are found to be the most impactful technologies for revenues and cost reduction efforts," said Alpa Shah, Global VP, Digital Transformation at Frost & Sullivan.

When asked about critical investments for digital transformation success over the next five years, European organisations cited providing product(s) as a service (XaaS) as their top choice. About 59 per cent of respondents in Europe plan to increase their IT budgets, with an average rise of 19 per cent. Investments in Europe are below the global average of approximately 26 per cent. This could indicate that European respondents are less confident in their own revenue growth and investment opportunities.

"On the flip side, the optimism around being an early adopter and a growth rate of 19 per cent in IT investments bodes well for IT solutions providers," noted Shah. "Companies that can effectively help end-user industries implement a digital transformation strategy will succeed."

An End-User Perspective on Navigating Digital Transformation, Europe, 2017 is part of Frost & Sullivan's Digital Transformation Partnership Service program. The study measures the current use and future decision-making behaviour toward information technology (IT) in Europe, specifically: enterprise mobility management, eCommerce/mCommerce, unified communications and collaboration (UCC), infrastructure and data centres, Big Data and analytics, omnichannel marketing, customer experience management, cybersecurity, Internet of Things, enterprise content and business processes management, fintech, and API/CPaaS (Application Programming Interface/Communications Platforms as a Service) strategies.

