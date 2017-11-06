Shareholders Foundation, Inc.: Lawsuit for Investors in Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) Shares Announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2017 / The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for investors who purchased NYSE: EFX shares against Equifax Inc. over alleged Securities Laws Violations in connection with the massive data breach.

Investors who purchased shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Equifax Inc. failed to maintain adequate measures to protect its data systems, that Equifax Inc. failed to maintain adequate monitoring systems to detect security breaches, that Equifax Inc. failed to maintain proper security systems, controls and monitoring systems in place, and that as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On September 7, 2017, Equifax Inc. announced that criminals had exploited a website application vulnerability to gain access to the private information of approximately 143 million U.S. consumers between mid-May and July 2017.

