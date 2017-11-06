

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures rallied Monday for the biggest one-day gain in more than a month.



Signs of inflation and weaker U.S. dollar helped gold rebound from 3-month lows. Crude oil prices have jumped to the highest in two years, underscoring inflation expectations.



Geopolitical issues including a purge of political enemies of the Saudi royal family also helped gold's safe haven appeal.



December gold rose $12.40, or 1%, to $1,281.60 an ounce.



The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said Monday that William Dudley, president and chief executive officer, plans to retire from his position in mid-2018 to ensure that a successor is in place well before the end of his term.



Dudley's term ends in January of 2019 when he reaches the 10 year policy-limit in the role.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX