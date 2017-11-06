Global Medical Waste Management Market Report 2017 - Expanding Medical Waste Management Services

DUBLIN, November 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Medical Waste Management Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global Medical Waste Management Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include technological advancements, expanding medical waste management services, lack of stringent regulations in developing countries and rising government initiatives.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Technological advancements
3.1.2 Expanding medical waste management services
3.1.3 Lack of stringent regulations in developing countries
3.1.4 Rising government initiatives
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
3.4.3 Threat of substitutes
3.4.4 Threat of new entrants
3.4.5 Competitive rivalry
4 Medical Waste Management Market, By Treatment Type
- Chemical Treatment
- Incineration
- Autoclaving
- Other Treatments
5 Medical Waste Management Market, By Type of Waste
- Hazardous Waste
- Pharmaceutical Waste
- Sharps
- Infectious & Pathological Waste
- r Medical Waste
- Non-Hazardous Waste
6 Medical Waste Management Market, By Treatment Site
- Onsite Treatment
- Recycling services
- Collection
- Treatment & disposal services
- Others
- Offsite Treatment
- Recycling services
- Collection, transportation, storage services
- Treatment & disposal services
7 Medical Waste Management Market, By Geography
8 Key Player Activities
9 Leading Companies
- Daniels Sharpsmart Inc.
- Sharps Compliance, Inc.
- Biomedical Waste Solutions, Llc.
- Clean Harbors, Inc
- Suez Environnement S.A.
- Waste Management, Inc.
- Remondis Medison
- Republic Services, Inc.
- Veolia Environnement S.A.
- Stericycle, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j3dp9h/global_medical
