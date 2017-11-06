Global Medical Waste Management Market Report 2017 - Expanding Medical Waste Management Services

DUBLIN, November 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Medical Waste Management Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include technological advancements, expanding medical waste management services, lack of stringent regulations in developing countries and rising government initiatives.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Technological advancements

3.1.2 Expanding medical waste management services

3.1.3 Lack of stringent regulations in developing countries

3.1.4 Rising government initiatives

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry

4 Medical Waste Management Market, By Treatment Type



Chemical Treatment

Incineration

Autoclaving

Other Treatments

5 Medical Waste Management Market, By Type of Waste



Hazardous Waste

Pharmaceutical Waste

Sharps

Infectious & Pathological Waste

r Medical Waste

Non-Hazardous Waste

6 Medical Waste Management Market, By Treatment Site



Onsite Treatment

Recycling services

Collection

Treatment & disposal services

Others

Offsite Treatment

Recycling services

Collection, transportation, storage services

Treatment & disposal services



7 Medical Waste Management Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities



9 Leading Companies



Daniels Sharpsmart Inc.

Sharps Compliance, Inc.

Biomedical Waste Solutions, Llc.

Clean Harbors, Inc

Suez Environnement S.A.

Waste Management, Inc.

Remondis Medison

Republic Services, Inc.

Veolia Environnement S.A.

Stericycle, Inc.

