Group P6: Local Developer Proposes Boutique Condominium for Downtown Boca Raton; 475 Royal Palm Would Deliver Stunning Mizner-Style Design and Art to Downtown

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2017 / Group P6, the Boca-based developer behind luxury condominium project 327 Royal Palm, recently proposed a second downtown project, 475 Royal Palm, a high-end boutique condominium designed with local residents in mind.

The project was developed to benefit the entire downtown community and will include improved sidewalks, lush landscaping and green spaces, plenty of resident parking and increased parking for the adjacent Morgan Stanley office building.

Boca Raton Landscape Architect Mark Jacobsen explained that the greenery will benefit both pedestrians and residents by providing canopy shading and natural landscaping to further Downtown Boca Raton's appealing reputation. "475 Royal Palm is one of the only new projects to introduce shade trees along its pedestrian perimeter in Downtown Boca. We're creating layers of lush landscaping, from low pedestrian-scale garden walls to majestic palm trees and accent plants, to complement the existing scenery." The landscape will also include the addition of sidewalks and parallel parking.

Additionally, 475 Royal Palm will feature two beautiful pieces of artwork that honor the city's heritage and will be visible from the street. The first will include a pineapple, a symbol of hospitality and a sign of welcoming, and the second will feature Palmetto leaves, a symbol synonymous with Boca Raton.

"475 Royal Palm is a contemporary interpretation of Addison Mizner's architectural style. It offers the most distinctive features of traditional classical architecture in term of its articulation and the flexibility and openness of the spaces," explains the project's architect, Juan Caycedo of RLC Architects. "Rather than one massive building, the structure is divided into three distinctive structures sitting on top of a completely underground garage. This maintains all of the active spaces visible from the streets while the utilitarian functions happen out of sight."

The plans for 475 Royal Palm were strictly developed following the standards of Boca Raton's Ordinance #4035, which is the city's Downtown Ordinance for land use. The design includes three low density, 9-story buildings with light and views permeating between the buildings. The plans were extremely well received during a preliminary Community Appearance Board (CAB) meeting with the city and during a community meeting with residents from neighboring areas.

The project's units will be spacious and architecturally stunning. Each residence will be filled with natural light on three sides, as the floor plans include an entire half of a floor. Buyers will additionally be able to combine a floor's two units to create one even larger residence with 360-degree views of Downtown Boca and newly minted parks along the Intracoastal waterway. With a maximum total of 48 units, Group P6 expects the project to end as a 36-38-unit condominium once potential resident combine units. This customization has been a popular and highly demanded option with buyers nearby at Group P6's 327 Royal Palm, which will be completed in 2018.

"The national trend is to build colossal, stark apartment buildings and high density mixed-use retail projects, but we don't feel that matches the history and atmosphere of Downtown Boca Raton," explained Group P6's Operating Manager Ignacio Diaz. "In addition to helping strengthen the area's property values, these boutique developments help keep our Downtown areas walkable and attractive and include on-street parking."

If approved, 475 Boca Raton will be one of the lowest density projects in Downtown Boca, with a lower concentration of new residents and activity compared to what the land could be used for.

When compared to high-intensity projects, such as mixed-use retail and residential developments, condominiums are historically the lowest generators of traffic. Traffic Engineer John Donaldson explained the traffic analyses completed on behalf of 475 Royal Palm meet the requirements set by the City. Group P6 is additionally providing more bicycle parking than required.

About Group P6 :

Based in Boca Raton, Florida, family-owned developer Group P6 focuses its portfolio on quality, exclusivity, and location. Rooted in strong family and business values, its team brings more than 55 years of real estate development experience. Group P6 currently is developing three South Florida condominium projects, including The Elysian and The Fordham, both boutique projects in Deerfield Beach, and 327 Royal Palm in Downtown Boca Raton.

For more information, visit www.GroupP6.com.

SOURCE: Group P6