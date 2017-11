NOVAN INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing in Novan, Inc. to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2017 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Novan, Inc. ("Novan" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NOVN).

The investigation is relating to whether the Company and its executives violated securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements in its Registration Statement and Prospectus regarding its lead product candidate, SB204, issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering on or about September 26, 2016 (the "IPO").

Since the Company's IPO, Novan's share price has declined significantly.

If you invested in Novan stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here : www.faruqilaw.com/NOVN. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

CONTACT:

FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP

685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10017

Attn: Richard Gonnello, Esq.

rgonnello@faruqilaw.com

Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

SOURCE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP