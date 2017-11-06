Global Tannin Market 2017-2021 & Discussion of Key Vendors

DUBLIN, November 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global tannin market to grow at a CAGR of 5.93% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Tannin Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is development of new technologies and R&D activities in automotive industry. The use of tannin in the automotive segment is directly proportional to the leather market. The high-quality leather is used in the automotive segment to give luxurious appearance with a classy finish in automobiles. Due to environment-friendly nature of tannin and biodegradable in nature of leather, the use of leather manufactured using tannin has augmented.

According to the report, one driver in the market is high demand from leather tanning. The growth in the global tannin market is mainly driven by the consumption and adoption of tannin by end-user applications. The leather tanning application is the most important application segment responsible for the growth in the market. Due to the high spending power of the consumers, leather manufacturing industry is flourishing, which is expected to subsequently drive the growth in the tannin market during the forecast period. Tannin is mostly obtained from the bark of trees that are used for leather manufacturing and treatment.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is harmful effects of tannin on humans. Tannins are water-soluble polyphenols which are extracted from plants. When added to consumable products, they are responsible for decreasing food intake, growth rate, and protein digestibility. Therefore, food rich in tannins are of low nutritional value. As per the recent studies conducted by Sao Paulo State University, which were reported in the Evidence-Based Complementary and the Alternative Medicine journals, tannins rich food such as betel nuts and herbal teas cause certain cancers, such as esophageal cancer, in humans.

