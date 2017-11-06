

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Retail giant Target has released its 2017 Black Friday ad that shows some of the best deal it is offering. Amazon has also announced that it will be starting its Black Friday earlier this year.



Target REDcard holders will get early access to some of the best deals, starting a day early, on Wednesday.



Some of the best Black Friday deals at Target, according to the website bfads.net, is Xbox One S 500GB console + Controller for $189.99, iPad Pro 10.5' for $529.99, Google Home Mini + $10 Target Gift Card for $29.00 and Amazon Fire Stick or Google Chromecast for $24.99.



The Amazon.co.uk has announced its Black Friday sale will run from Friday, November 17 to Sunday, November 26.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX