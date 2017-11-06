

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures continued to surge Monday after a purge of royal family's political rivals in Saudi Arabia.



December crude oil jumped $1.71, or 3.1%, at $57.35/bbl, the highest in two years.



Saudi Arabia's famed billionaire investor al-Waleed bin Talal was arrested and faces money laundering charges in a purge supposedly orchestrated by Crown Prince al-Salman.



Numerous other potential adversaries were taken into custody or stripped of authority, including Prince Miteb bin Abdullah as commander of the Saudi Arabian National Guard.



Also this weekend, a helicopter carrying another prince mysteriously crashed and a ballistic missile from Yemen directed at Saudi Arabia was said to be intercepted.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX