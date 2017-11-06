Standard Industries Appoints Calvin Mitchell to Global Head of Communications

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Industries announced today that Calvin Mitchell has joined the company as Global Head of Communications and will report directly to Co-CEOs David Millstone and David Winter.

Mr. Mitchell has more than 25 years of experience in providing strategic communications counsel to high-level business and government leaders, creating and executing long-term strategic communication plans, and serving as a media spokesperson.

Mr. Mitchell previously served as Global Co-Head of Corporate Communications at Credit Suisse and Global Head of Corporate Affairs at Thomson Reuters. He has also held senior communications roles in the U.S. Government at the State Department, Department of the Treasury, The White House, National Security Council, and the U.S. Mission to the United Nations. He also served as the Head of Communications at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York under Timothy Geithner throughout the financial crisis.

About Standard Industries

Standard Industries is a privately-held, global, diversified holding company with interests in building materials, aggregates, and related investment businesses in public equities and real estate. Founded in 1886, Standard Industries has over 15,000 employees and operations in more than 80 countries. Operating subsidiaries include: GAF, a leading North American roofing manufacturer; Braas Monier Building Group, a leading manufacturer and supplier of pitched roof products in Europe, parts of Asia, and South Africa; Icopal, a leading European commercial roofing business; SGI, a leading North American aggregates and mining company supplying specialized products to the North American building materials industry; and Siplast, a provider of high-end modified bitumen membranes and liquid-applied roofing products.