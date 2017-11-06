Global Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market 2014-2016 & 2017-2025 - Increasing Off-the-Shelf and Online Product Sales

DUBLIN, November 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Orthopedic Braces & Supports market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing orthopedic braces and supports due to sports injuries and arthritis, increasing off-the-shelf and online product sales of orthopedic braces and supports and rising musculoskeletal disorders amongst the aging population.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



Growing Orthopedic Braces and Supports due to Sports Injuries and Arthritis

Increasing Off-the-Shelf and Online Product Sales of Orthopedic Braces and Supports

Rising Musculoskeletal Disorders amongst the Aging Population

Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

4 Global Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market, By Service



Hinged Braces and Supports

Hard & Rigid Braces and Supports

Soft & Elastic Braces and Supports

5 Global Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market, By Product



Shoulder Supports

Elbow Supports

Wrist and Hand Supports

Lower Extremity Braces and Supports

Ankle Braces and Supports

Foot Walkers and Orthoses

Back, Hip, & Spine Braces and Supports

Knee Braces and Supports

Knee Braces for Osteoarthritis and Ligament Injuries

Post-surgery Knee Braces

Knee Support Braces

Exoskeletons

Pelvis-Hip-Femur

6 Global Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market, By End User



Hospitals & Surgical Centers

Over-The-Counter (OTC) Platforms

Orthopedic Clinics

Home Healthcare

7 Global Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market, By Distribution Channel



Prescription

E-Commerce

8 Global Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market, By Application



Post-Operative Rehabilitation

Osteoarthritis

Ligament Injury

Preventive Care

9 Global Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market, By Geography



10 Key Player Activities



11 Leading Companies



ALCARE Co.Ltd

DeRoyal Industries Inc

Breg Inc

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

DJO Finance LLC

Bauerfeind AG

Ossur Hf

3M COMPANY

BSN Medical

Ascent Meditech Ltd

Otto Bock Holding GmbH & Co. KG

Chase Ergo Inc

Medi GmbH & Co. KG

THUASNE Group

Corflex Inc

Dicarre LLC

United Ortho

Pelican Manufacturing

Reh4Mat

FLA Orthopedics Inc

