Global Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market 2014-2016 & 2017-2025 - Increasing Off-the-Shelf and Online Product Sales

The "Global Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Orthopedic Braces & Supports market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing orthopedic braces and supports due to sports injuries and arthritis, increasing off-the-shelf and online product sales of orthopedic braces and supports and rising musculoskeletal disorders amongst the aging population.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
- Growing Orthopedic Braces and Supports due to Sports Injuries and Arthritis
- Increasing Off-the-Shelf and Online Product Sales of Orthopedic Braces and Supports
- Rising Musculoskeletal Disorders amongst the Aging Population
- Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
4 Global Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market, By Service
- Hinged Braces and Supports
- Hard & Rigid Braces and Supports
- Soft & Elastic Braces and Supports
5 Global Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market, By Product
- Shoulder Supports
- Elbow Supports
- Wrist and Hand Supports
- Lower Extremity Braces and Supports
- Ankle Braces and Supports
- Foot Walkers and Orthoses
- Back, Hip, & Spine Braces and Supports
- Knee Braces and Supports
- Knee Braces for Osteoarthritis and Ligament Injuries
- Post-surgery Knee Braces
- Knee Support Braces
- Exoskeletons
- Pelvis-Hip-Femur
6 Global Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market, By End User
- Hospitals & Surgical Centers
- Over-The-Counter (OTC) Platforms
- Orthopedic Clinics
- Home Healthcare
7 Global Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market, By Distribution Channel
- Prescription
- E-Commerce
8 Global Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market, By Application
- Post-Operative Rehabilitation
- Osteoarthritis
- Ligament Injury
- Preventive Care
9 Global Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market, By Geography
10 Key Player Activities
11 Leading Companies
- ALCARE Co.Ltd
- DeRoyal Industries Inc
- Breg Inc
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc
- DJO Finance LLC
- Bauerfeind AG
- Ossur Hf
- 3M COMPANY
- BSN Medical
- Ascent Meditech Ltd
- Otto Bock Holding GmbH & Co. KG
- Chase Ergo Inc
- Medi GmbH & Co. KG
- THUASNE Group
- Corflex Inc
- Dicarre LLC
- United Ortho
- Pelican Manufacturing
- Reh4Mat
- FLA Orthopedics Inc
