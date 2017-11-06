Antimicrobial Packaging Market, 2025

DUBLIN, November 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing healthcare awareness among consumers, growing demand for packaged food, and recent technological developments in antimicrobial packaging.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
- Increasing healthcare awareness among consumers
- Growing demand for packaged food
- Recent technological developments in antimicrobial packaging
- Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
4 Antimicrobial Packaging Market, By Package Type
- Pouches
- Bottles & Cans
- Carton Packages
- Trays
- Bags
- Cups & Lids
5 Antimicrobial Packaging Market, By Technology
- Controlled Release Packaging
- Active Packaging
6 Antimicrobial Packaging Market, By Base Material
- Biopolymer
- Paper & Paperboard
- Plastic
- Polyethylene (PE)
- High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
- Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)
- Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
- Other Plastics
7 Antimicrobial Packaging Market, By Antimicrobial Agent
- Organic Acids
- Bacteriocins
- Enzymes
- Essential Oils
- Metal Ions & Oxidizers
8 Antimicrobial Packaging Market, By Application
- Food & Beverage
- Healthcare
- Personal Care
9 Antimicrobial Packaging Market, By Geography
10 Key Player Activities
11 Leading Companies
- BASF SE
- Biocote Limited
- Biomaster
- Clariant AG
- Dunmore Corporation
- Foodtouch
- Linpac Senior Holdings Limited
- Microban International
- Mondi PLC
- Oplon Pure Science Ltd.
- Polyone Corporation
- Sanipolymers
- Sanocoat
- Takex Labo Co. Ltd.
- The DOW Chemical Company
