Antimicrobial Packaging Market, 2025

DUBLIN, November 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing healthcare awareness among consumers, growing demand for packaged food, and recent technological developments in antimicrobial packaging.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



Increasing healthcare awareness among consumers

Growing demand for packaged food

Recent technological developments in antimicrobial packaging

Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

4 Antimicrobial Packaging Market, By Package Type



Pouches

Bottles & Cans

Carton Packages

Trays

Bags

Cups & Lids

5 Antimicrobial Packaging Market, By Technology



Controlled Release Packaging

Active Packaging

6 Antimicrobial Packaging Market, By Base Material



Biopolymer

Paper & Paperboard

Plastic

Polyethylene (PE)

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Other Plastics

7 Antimicrobial Packaging Market, By Antimicrobial Agent



Organic Acids

Bacteriocins

Enzymes

Essential Oils

Metal Ions & Oxidizers

8 Antimicrobial Packaging Market, By Application



Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Personal Care

9 Antimicrobial Packaging Market, By Geography



10 Key Player Activities



11 Leading Companies



BASF SE

Biocote Limited

Biomaster

Clariant AG

Dunmore Corporation

Foodtouch

Linpac Senior Holdings Limited

Microban International

Mondi PLC

Oplon Pure Science Ltd.

Polyone Corporation

Sanipolymers

Sanocoat

Takex Labo Co. Ltd.

The DOW Chemical Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dhcdd3/global



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716