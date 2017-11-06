Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2017) - Glen Erikson, President of Nearctic Nickel Mines Inc. (OTC Pink: NNMIF) (the "Company"), announces that it and its indirect subsidiary, Ungava Mineral Exploration Inc., have filed an Application for Leave to Appeal with the Supreme Court of Canada seeking to appeal a Judgment of the Quebec Court of Appeal overturning the Judgment of Justice Pinsonnault revoking homologation of arbitration Awards rendered in 2014 by J-L Baudouin.

The Court of Appeal Judgment, dated August 31, 2017 was the subject of the Company's press release dated September 7, 2017.

The text of the Memorandum of Argument of the Application for Leave, will be annexed to the Material Change Report which the Company will file on Sedar in connection with this press release.

