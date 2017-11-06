United States Supplement Market 2017-2021 with Amway, GNC, Herbalife & The Nature's Bounty Co Dominating

DUBLIN, November 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Supplement Market in the US 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The supplement market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 6.67% during the period 2017-2021.

Supplement Market in the US 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rising awareness through social media marketing. The vendors in the market are focusing on targeting potential user groups of aged men and women to increase the sales of supplement products. Further, various associations and organizations are creating awareness among end-users through online channels. Social media marketing is helping manufacturers reach out to a larger consumer pool and attract new consumers. The social media is also helping manufacturers to increase the awareness about these services and their benefits.

One trend in the market is increased participation in sports and fitness activities. Engagement in sports and physical fitness activities plays a significant role in promoting health and wellness among children and adults. Such activities along with the improvement of physical fitness and health of an individual are also an integral strategy for stemming childhood obesity, which is a critical health priority in the country.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is stringent government regulation. One of the biggest challenges in the supplements market in the US is the stringent government regulations. The vendors are required to comply with the stringent rules and regulations imposed by various authorities. These regulations pertain to permits, entry of new players, residual management issues, and expiry dates for certain supplement products. For instance, the FDA plays an important role in regulating the manufacturing and distribution of supplements and their ingredients.

Key vendors

Amway

GNC

Herbalife

The Nature's Bounty Co.

Other prominent vendors

PurePharma

Bio-Engineered Supplements and Nutrition

Clif Bar & Company

& Company RECKITT BENCKISER

A1Supplements

Liquid Health

Nutrex Hawaii

Piping Rock Health Products

New Zealand Health Food

Ocean Health

SDC Nutrition

Applied Nutriceuticals

Top Secret Nutrition



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7knx9v/supplement_market





