Frost & Sullivan Recognizes door2door with the 2017 European Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award for Its Advanced Mobility Services Platform

door2door's technology platform enables cities and public transport companies to introduce on-demand rideshare shuttles into their public transport network and operate it themselves

SANTA CLARA, California, Nov. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the demand responsive transit industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes door2door with the 2017 European Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award for its advanced mobility solution in the form of its mobility platform. This technology platform includes the components Insights, Rideshare, and Connect.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/598014/door2door_Award.jpg

A high rate of car ownership is leading to significant city congestion in urban centers and is driving the need for new mobility solutions. Although the on-demand transportation market has grown significantly over a relatively short period of time, the growth has resulted in an increase of single-use private transportation rather than shared transport. Yet recent studies suggest that shared mobility services could dramatically reduce the number of privately-owned cars on the roads, if embedded into an existing public transport infrastructure. In the past few years, public transport companies and cities have recognized the positive impact and efficiency of transforming their rigid and static transport services into a dynamic, flexible solution by operating their own on-demand services.

"Effectively integrating the public transport market with modern mobility solutions and concepts is essential to delivering long-term solutions for the existing challenges of congestion, inefficient public transport, first and last mile accessibility and connectivity issues, and expensive private transport," said Frost & Sullivan Research Analyst Ankita Mukherji.

Therefore, door2door has identified and addressed these transformative market needs by offering alternatives to the current mobility market through its advanced mobility platform. It particularly addresses the city's public transport operators mission to introduce & operate on-demand ridesharing shuttles themselves, as part of their public transport network. It includes:

Rideshare -This component offers all the tools to successfully implement and run ridesharing services including a user app, driver app and dispatch tool. The intelligent algorithm is Rideshare's core. It matches passengers with a vehicle that best fits their route and allows them to share trips to maximize transportation an efficiency.

-This component offers all the tools to successfully implement and run ridesharing services including a user app, driver app and dispatch tool. The intelligent algorithm is Rideshare's core. It matches passengers with a vehicle that best fits their route and allows them to share trips to maximize transportation an efficiency. Insights -This mobility analytics tool uses existing data to help public transport operators and governments understand mobility patterns in their areas and improve efficiency in under-supplied areas

-This mobility analytics tool uses existing data to help public transport operators and governments understand mobility patterns in their areas and improve efficiency in under-supplied areas Connect-This multimodal app offers journey-planning services, allowing customers to simultaneously compare and list the prices and schedules of all modes of transport-including public transport, car sharing, taxi, and on-demand shuttle transit. It allows customers to integrate on-demand services into the existing public transport infrastructure.

Focused on reducing congestion and with a world beyond cars as its ultimate vision, the door2door service model leverages data and analytics to offer superior services that have the potential to drastically reduce cars on the streets.

door2door has differentiated itself in several key ways, such as its:

Public sector technology : door2door's mobility platform is designed to address the needs of public transport operators and cities to introduce on-demand services. It enables them for the first time, to run on-demand services such as ridesharing independently and as an integral part of their public transit infrastructure.

: door2door's mobility platform is designed to address the needs of public transport operators and cities to introduce on-demand services. It enables them for the first time, to run on-demand services such as ridesharing independently and as an integral part of their public transit infrastructure. First and last mile connectivity -A unique selling point of door2door's model includes the integration of on-demand/demand-responsive shuttle transit services with other modes of private and public transportation through partnerships with public transit operators. This approach provides a comprehensive service to a particular region or route that has limited transport options, thereby addressing connectivity issues.

-A unique selling point of door2door's model includes the integration of on-demand/demand-responsive shuttle transit services with other modes of private and public transportation through partnerships with public transit operators. This approach provides a comprehensive service to a particular region or route that has limited transport options, thereby addressing connectivity issues. Price : door2door services are priced similarly to public transit and are more cost-efficient than a taxi, addressing passengers' price sensitivity.

: door2door services are priced similarly to public transit and are more cost-efficient than a taxi, addressing passengers' price sensitivity. Efficiency : door2door leverages two parameters to boost efficiency-actual wait time and detour time-to ensure an excellent customer experience. The company ensures the average wait time does not exceed 15 minutes and that the maximum detour time of a trip will be an additional 20% when compared to the normal travel time.

: door2door leverages two parameters to boost efficiency-actual wait time and detour time-to ensure an excellent customer experience. The company ensures the average wait time does not exceed 15 minutes and that the maximum detour time of a trip will be an additional 20% when compared to the normal travel time. Comprehensive services: door2door offers a comprehensive suite of services that includes a one-stop shop for planning, booking, and payment.

"As one of the pioneers of advanced mobility services in Europe, door2door is continuously transforming public transport services for passengers. As testimony to its effectiveness in addressing public needs, in its six months of operation between August 2016 and February 2017, door2door's pilot shuttle service, allygator, has already served more than 10,000 users," noted Ankita.

door2door's profound understanding of mobility market needs, its passion to introduce advanced transport solutions, and its capacity to manage Big Data and draw specific insights are the key drivers in its remarkable progression. With strategic business models and clear goals for the long term, door2door is expected to lead the way by redefining the future of the mobility market. Acknowledging its vision and exemplary implementation, Frost & Sullivan is pleased to present door2door with the 2017 European Competitive Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in devising a strong growth strategy and robustly implementing it. The recipient has shown strength in terms of product and technology innovation, customer value leadership, and speed in response to market needs. The award looks at the emerging market players in the industry and recognizes their best practices that are positioned for future growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About door2door

door2door is Germany's leading mobility startup. It provides cities and public transport companies with a technology platform, enabling them to run their own on-demand shuttle services. It employs 100 people from over 30 countries in Berlin (Germany) and Porto Alegre (Brazil). door2door is a latest member of the World Economic Forum. In addition, door2door's power of innovation and contribution to the mobility industry has been acknowledged by a recent visit of Germany's Chancellor Dr. Angela Merkel.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Samantha Park

P: 210.348.1001

F: 210.348.1003

E: Samantha.Park@frost.com