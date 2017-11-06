Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Business Operations Consulting Services Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the professional services industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of business operations consulting services and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The demand for business operations consulting services has been increasing over the last few years due to an increase in globalization, digitization of business and operating models, and a strong need to manage risk and sustainability," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora. "The impact of formalization of laws and legislature around operations, sourcing and procurement, and the use of technology are the main growth drivers in the emerging and developing markets such as APAC and MEA," added Tridib.

Key Report Features

Supply Market Insights Negotiation Strategies Procurement Best Practices Category Risk Analysis Cost Saving Opportunities Key Supplier Analysis Pricing Models Supplier Capability Matrix

Report Insights

The growth of the business operations consulting services market is mainly dependent on the demand for cost-cutting and downsizing which has led to improvements in different business processes. The transformation in the operational aspects of organizational domains such as HR, finance, and marketing are important to promote efficiency and growth. Business process improvement strategies have evolved and facilitated the use of technology and process improvement techniques such as LSS across different industries.

The buyers in this market must utilize consulting firms' expertise to incorporate the use of Big Data and other forms of advanced analytics in day-to-day operations. Employing advanced analytics in building an effective decision-making framework helps businesses respond to a dynamic market and make quick decisions that are beneficial for long-term growth and profitability.

One of the key challenges faced by the buyers in this market includes challenges in managing potential changes in regulation. The buyers must identify and partner with domestic suppliers that offer reasonable rates and also evaluate import quantities in advance and sign future-based contracts.

Business Operations Consulting Services Market Pricing Trends

Fixed-pricing, hourly-pricing and retainer-based pricing are the pricing models prevalent in this industry. The fixed-pricing model makes it easier for the buyers to compare costs with other service providers and also helps in determining the cost at the start of the project whereas the retainer-based pricing model ensures availability of consultation services depending on the requirement. The hourly pricing model offers a simple and transparent method of calculating the total fees of the consultants.

