SUZHOU, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/06/17 -- Recently, the Asia - Pacific Quality Organization (APQO) announced the results of the 2017 Global Excellent Performance Award (GPEA). Hengtong Maine Cable Systems Co., Ltd. has been honored by the Global Excellent Performance Award (World Class) for its quality management culture and has become the only organization in the medium and small companies category world-wide to receive the award this year. The GPEA is the only formal international recognition of performance/business excellence and since 2000, only 227 organizations have achieved the three rigorous categories of this award. This is the second time Hengtong has been presented with this world class award, previously Hengtong Optic-Electric Co., Ltd. received the same award in 2015.

The Asia - Pacific Quality Organization was established in Beijing in 1985, with the participation of quality organizations from 51 countries, including China, the United States, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand. It is an autonomous, non-political and non-profit scientific and technological organization in the Asia - Pacific region.

Companies who apply for the global excellence performance award must be have achieved the National Quality Award of the member States of the Asia - Pacific quality organization, which sets a high quality standard and provides a platform for international competition. Through this award Hengtong Marine is recognized as having quality management systems which are of international standards.

At the Global Award for Excellence Awards Conference, Hengtong Marine was invited to participate in the panel discussions to share details of the company quality and performance management strategy with member States.

As the leading enterprise of optical communication, Hengtong attaches great importance to product quality and standardized management, and gradually introduced GB / T19580 Excellent Performance Management mode of business operations since 2009 and developed the "Big Quality" system.

In recent years, successful implementation of national strategies such as "China Manufacturing 2025," "Internet +," and "The Belt and Road" etc. have succeeded to "Promote the transformation of China's manufacturing to China's creative manufacturing, transform China's speed to China's quality, transform China's products to China's brand."

By taking the lead in promoting the implementation of Intelligent Plant, Lean manufacturing, Management Information "Three Smart Enterprises," Improved Efficiency, Reduced Costs, and Promote personalized customization and flexible production these strategies have helped the company improve and to be recognized as a quality driven enterprise by awards such as

About Hengtong Optic-Electric

Hengtong Optic-Electric is a global information and energy network service provider offering various kind of wire and cables including fibre-optic, power cable, marine cable and so on.

As one of the listed companies of Hengtong Group, with over 20 years of development Hengtong Optic-Electric now grows to have 10 manufacturing facilities based in China, Europe, South America, South Africa, South Asia and Southeast Asia. As well as sales offices in over 30 countries and regions around the world supply products and service to over 120 countries.

Committing to innovation and social responsibility is at the heart of Hengtong - Hengtong is implementing and transforming to intelligent manufacturing to be one of the most advanced cable manufacturers in the world.

