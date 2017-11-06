Global Autonomous Cars/Driverless Cars Market Analysis & Forecasts 2014-2025 - Increasing Demand for Semi-autonomous Technologies

DUBLIN, November 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Autonomous Cars/Driverless Cars Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Autonomous Cars/Driverless Cars Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing demand for semi-autonomous technologies and rising demand for comfort and convenience vehicles in developing countries.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



Increasing Demand for Semi-autonomous Technologies

Rising Demand for Comfort and Convenience Vehicles in Developing Countries

Recent Technological Developments in Autonomous Cars/Driverless Cars

Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

4 Autonomous Cars/Driverless Cars Market, By End User



Healthcare

Third party or law firms

Government

Transportation

5 Autonomous Cars/Driverless Cars Market, By Automation Level



Level 2

Level 3

Level 1

6 Autonomous Cars/Driverless Cars Market, By Geography



7 Key Player Activities



8 Leading Companies



Uber

Mercedes-Benz

Alphabet Inc. (Google)

Nissan

Toyota

Volvo Car Corporation

Tesla Motors

General Motors

Honda Motor Corporation

Audi

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kft9vx/global_autonomous





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716