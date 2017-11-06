Global Autonomous Cars/Driverless Cars Market Analysis & Forecasts 2014-2025 - Increasing Demand for Semi-autonomous Technologies

DUBLIN, November 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Autonomous Cars/Driverless Cars Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global Autonomous Cars/Driverless Cars Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing demand for semi-autonomous technologies and rising demand for comfort and convenience vehicles in developing countries.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
- Increasing Demand for Semi-autonomous Technologies
- Rising Demand for Comfort and Convenience Vehicles in Developing Countries
- Recent Technological Developments in Autonomous Cars/Driverless Cars
- Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
4 Autonomous Cars/Driverless Cars Market, By End User
- Healthcare
- Third party or law firms
- Government
- Transportation
5 Autonomous Cars/Driverless Cars Market, By Automation Level
- Level 2
- Level 3
- Level 1
6 Autonomous Cars/Driverless Cars Market, By Geography
7 Key Player Activities
8 Leading Companies
- Uber
- Mercedes-Benz
- Alphabet Inc. (Google)
- Nissan
- Toyota
- Volvo Car Corporation
- Tesla Motors
- General Motors
- Honda Motor Corporation
- Audi
- Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW)
