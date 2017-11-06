Novus Therapeutics Announces the Promotion of Dr. Catherine Turkel to President

IRVINE, California, Nov. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVUS), a development stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development of products for disorders of the ear, nose, and throat (ENT), today announced that Catherine Turkel, Pharm.D., Ph.D. has been promoted to President. Dr. Turkel joined the company in November 2015 as Senior Vice President of Clinical Research and Development and Chief Development Officer, with responsibility for U.S. research and development functions. In this expanded role, Dr. Turkel will now be responsible global research and development as well as commercial strategy and development.

"Catherine has played an integral role in the evolution of our company over the past couple years," said Gregory J. Flesher, Chief Executive Officer of Novus Therapeutics. "We are fortunate to have such a talented and extremely capable leader within our organization. I am extremely pleased to announce Catherine's promotion today and I look forward to continuing to work together in the coming years as we grow the company."

Dr. Turkel has more than 30 years of combined clinical practice and drug development experience and has successfully led global development project teams resulting in multiple registrations of new drug treatments around the world. Prior to joining the company in 2015, Dr. Turkel held several R&D leadership positions at Allergan, Inc., including Vice President of Clinical Development for Neurology, Urology, and Pain; Vice president of Global Medical Affairs; and other positions from 1998 to 2015. Prior to Allergan, Dr. Turkel served as Director of Drug Development, Regulatory Affairs and Data Management at Cypros Pharmaceuticals from 1995 to 1998. Dr. Turkel's industry tenure also includes past positions at IVAC Corporation, California Clinical Trials, and Siemens Infusion Systems as well as many years as a hospital-based critical care pharmacist. Dr. Turkel holds a Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of the Pacific, an MBA from the University of California, Irvine, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Business from Capella University.

About Novus Therapeutics

Novus Therapeutics is a development stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development of products for disorders of the ear, nose, and throat (ENT). Novus has two technologies, each of which has the potential to be developed for multiple ENT indications. The company's lead product (OP-02) is a surfactant-based, combination drug product being developed as a potential first-in-class treatment option for patients at risk for or with otitis media ("OM") (middle ear inflammation and effusion with or without infection). Globally, OM affects more than 700 million adults and children every year. OM is a common disorder seen in pediatric practice, and in the United States is the most frequent reason children are prescribed antibiotics and undergo surgery. Novus also has a foam-based drug delivery technology (OP-01), which may be developed in the future to deliver drugs into the ear, nasal, and sinus cavities. For more information please visit novustherapeutics.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about the company's future expectations, plans and prospects, including statements about its strategy, future operations, development of its product candidates, the review of strategic alternatives and the outcome of such review and other statements containing the words "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "may," and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the timing for the commencement and completion of our clinical trials and our ability to accelerate the development of our drug candidates. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the sufficiency of the company's cash resources; the ability to timely develop and manufacture clinical batches of our study drugs; the ability to obtain necessary approvals to commence additional clinical trials; whether data from early clinical trials will be indicative of the data that will be obtained from future clinical trials; whether the results of clinical trials will warrant submission for regulatory approval of any investigational product, any such submission will receive approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies and, if we are able to obtain such approval for an investigational product, it will be successfully distributed and marketed. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and not of any future date, and the company expressly disclaims any intent to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

