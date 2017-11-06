RESAAS Services Inc.: RESAAS Announces Filing of Preliminary Short Form Prospectus to Qualify up to $3,000,000 Unit Offering

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2017 / RESAAS Services Inc. (CSE: RSS, OTCQX: RSASF) ("RESAAS"), a cloud-based social business platform for the real estate services industry, is pleased to announce that it has filed and obtained a receipt for a preliminary short form prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in the province of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario in connection with a "reasonable commercial efforts" public offering of 4,285,714 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.70 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will consist of one common share of RESAAS (each, a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.90 per Common Share for a period of 12 months from the closing date of the Offering (the "Closing Date").

RESAAS has engaged a syndicate of agents led by Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. ("Echelon") and including Haywood Securities Inc. ("Haywood", and together with Echelon, the "Agents") and has agreed to pay the Agents a cash commission equal to 8% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and issue warrants to purchase such number of units (each, an "Agent's Unit") equal to 8% the number of Units sold in the Offering at a price of $0.70 per Agent's Unit for a period of 12 months after the Closing Date. Each Agent's Unit will consist of one Common Share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable into one Common Share at a price of $0.90 per Common Share for a period of 12 months from the Closing Date.

RESAAS has also agreed to grant the Agents an over-allotment option of up to a number of additional Units equal to 15% of the total number of Units offered, at the Offering Price, to cover the Agents' over-allocation position and for market stabilization purposes. The over-allotment option is exercisable by the Agents in whole or in part at any time up to 30 days following the Closing Date.

RESAAS intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for sales and marketing activities, and in particular, to hire and compensate new sales representatives as well as cover associated expenses.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States. The securities referenced herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) except in compliance with one or more exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a cloud-based social business platform built for the real estate services industry. RESAAS brings proprietary real-time technology into the business of real estate and transforms how real estate listing data flows between real estate agents, brokers, associations, and MLSs. Visit www.resaas.com.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release and the RESAAS website referenced herein contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including but not limited to statements regarding the Offering and the use of proceeds of the Offering. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by RESAAS' management, such as the completion of the Offering, the commercialization and anticipated growth of the platform, the company's ability to hire additional employees to support its continued growth, and the company's financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations and other similar statements.

Forward-looking information is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary include, without limitation, the risk that the Offering will not be completed and the risk that the company will not be able to carry out its proposed sales and marketing activities. Although RESAAS believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information because RESAAS can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date of this press release. RESAAS disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

