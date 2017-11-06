FOEX Expands German Recovered Paper Price Service

PIX Altpapier Deutschland delivers reliable RCP price indices alongside trustworthy, focused market reporting

HELSINKI, Nov. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --FOEX has teamed up with RISI to provide a unique service for recovered paper prices reporting in Germany. The servicePIX Altpapier Deutschlandcombines FOEX's price index methodology with RISI's market reporting. The service is available in both German and English.

Several market participants in Germany have asked FOEX and RISI to increase focus on the German market following the confusion caused by a domestic publisher. As reported by PPI Europe, the publisher came under strong pressure after reporting unexpected price changes in April and then subsequently recalling the published prices. The confusion was compounded when the publisher issued several further notices announcing changes to the publishing schedule and methodology.

PIX Altpapier Deutschland follows FOEX's trusted methodology which has gained the confidence of market players. It is based on systematic price collection and the publishing schedule is constant and fixed. "PIX is a solid index based on real data. Over the years it's been proven to be very reliable" said Henri Vermeulen of Smurfit Kappa Group.

"Our goal with PIX Altpapier Deutschland is to provide solid price indices for German recovered paper markets underpinned by FOEX's deep experience in price reporting", said Tytti Inkinen, Director of FOEX.

The service is currently available on a complimentary basis and can be freely accessed on the FOEX website.

About FOEX Indexes Ltd (www.foex.fi)

FOEX is a market reference price index provider based in Helsinki, Finland. FOEX produces PIX price indices for the pulp, recovered paper, paper, paperboard, and forest-based bioenergy industries. Together with RISI, FOEX was acquired by Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC in 2017.

About RISI (www.risi.com)

RISIis the leading information provider for the global forest products industry. The company works with clients in thepulp and paper, packaging,wood products,timber, biomass,tissue, andnonwovensindustries to help them make better decisions using detailed market price assessments and analysis.

Headquartered in Boston, MA,RISI operates additional officesthroughout North and South America, Europe and Asia.

