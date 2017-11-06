sprite-preloader
Montag, 06.11.2017

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

17,74 Euro		-0,271
-1,50 %
WKN: 874420 ISIN: US92240M1080 Ticker-Symbol: VGR 
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Investor Network Invites You to the Vector Group Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Webcast Live on Tuesday, November 7, 2017

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2017 / Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) will host a live webcast to discuss the results of the third quarter 2017, to be held Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

Live Event Information

To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.

  • Date, Time: November 7, 2017 at 8:30 AM ET
  • Live Webcast: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/20972
  • or www.VectorGroupLtd.com

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the event archive will be available at www.investorcalendar.com or www.VectorGroupLtd.com.

About Vector Group Ltd.

Vector Group is a holding company that indirectly owns Liggett Group LLC and Vector Tobacco Inc. and directly owns New Valley LLC, which owns a controlling interest in Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC. Additional information concerning the company is available on the Company's website, www.VectorGroupLtd.com.

SOURCE: Investor Calendar


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE