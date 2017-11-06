Investor Network Invites You to the Profound Medical Corp. Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Live on Tuesday, November 7, 2017

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2017 / Profound Medical Corp. (TSX-V: PRN) will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results of the third quarter 2017, to be held Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

About Profound Medical Corp.

The Profound Medical team is committed to creating the powerful combination of real-time MR-guidance as the imaging platform and ultrasound as the energy source for delivering non-invasive ablative tools to clinicians. These key technology pillars, linked with intelligent software and robotics, have the potential to fulfill unmet needs of patients and clinicians in many anatomies and disease states, including prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, and bone metastases. Our mission is to profoundly change the standard of care by creating a tomorrow where clinicians can confidently ablate tissue with precision; a tomorrow where patients have access to safe and effective treatment options, so they can quickly return to their daily lives.

Profound Medical is commercializing a novel technology, TULSA-PRO®, which combines real-time Magnetic Resonance Imaging with transurethral, robotically-driven therapeutic ultrasound and closed-loop thermal feedback control that is designed to provide precise ablation of the prostate while simultaneously protecting critical surrounding anatomy from potential side effects. TULSA-PRO® is CE marked and Profound Medical is currently conducting a pilot commercial launch of the technology in key European and other CE mark jurisdictions. The Company is also sponsoring a multicenter, prospective FDA-registered clinical trial, TACT, which, if successful, is expected to support its application to the FDA for approval to market TULSA-PRO® in the United States.

Profound Medical is also commercializing Sonalleve, an innovative therapeutic platform that combines real-time MR imaging and thermometry with thermal ultrasound to enable precise and incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. Sonalleve is CE marked for the treatment of uterine fibroids and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The Company is also in the early stages of exploring additional potential treatment markets for Sonalleve, such as non-invasive ablation of abdominal cancers and hyperthermia for cancer therapy, where the technology has been shown to have clinical application.

SOURCE: Investor Network