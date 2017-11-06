Investor Network Invites You to the Kopin Corporation Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Live on Tuesday, November 7, 2017

WESTBOROUGH, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2017 / Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the results of the third quarter 2017, to be held Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

Live Event Information

To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.

Date, Time: November 7, 2017 at 8:30 AM ET

Toll Free: 877-709-8150

International: (201) 689-8354

Live Webcast: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/21998 or www.kopin.com

About Kopin Corporation

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and solutions for integration into head-worn computing and display systems to military, industrial and consumer customers. Kopin's technology portfolio includes ultra-small LED and OLED Lightning™ displays, optics, speech enhancement technology, system and hands-free control software, low-power ASICs, and ergonomically designed smart headset reference systems. Kopin is the world's leader in microdisplays. Over the years, Kopin has shipped over 30 million LCD microdisplays for consumer applications. Kopin's proprietary components and technology are protected by more than 300 global patents and patents pending. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com.

SOURCE: Investor Network