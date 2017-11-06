sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 06.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,056 Euro		+0,005
+0,48 %
WKN: A2DMG7 ISIN: US37891B1098 Ticker-Symbol: YFX1 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLOBAL BROKERAGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GLOBAL BROKERAGE INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,136
1,147
22:30
1,11
1,175
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GLOBAL BROKERAGE INC
GLOBAL BROKERAGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GLOBAL BROKERAGE INC1,056+0,48 %