

NORWALK (dpa-AFX) - The Priceline Group Inc. (PCLN) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $1.76 billion, or $35.22 per share. This was up from $1.48 billion, or $29.69 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $34.25 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 20.1% to $4.43 billion. This was up from $3.69 billion last year.



The Priceline Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.76 Bln. vs. $1.48 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.9% -EPS (Q3): $35.22 vs. $29.69 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.6% -Analysts Estimate: $34.25 -Revenue (Q3): $4.43 Bln vs. $3.69 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 20.1%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $13.40 - $14.00



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX