

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) revealed earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $260 million, or $3.10 per share. This was up from $227 million, or $2.47 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.00 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $2.75 billion. This was up from $2.66 billion last year.



Avis Budget Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $260 Mln. vs. $227 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.5% -EPS (Q3): $3.10 vs. $2.47 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.5% -Analysts Estimate: $3.00 -Revenue (Q3): $2.75 Bln vs. $2.66 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.4%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.45 - $2.65 Full year revenue guidance: $8,800 - $8,900 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX