

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Howard Hughes Corp. (HHC) reported earnings for third quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit dropped to $55.85 million, or $1.29 per share. This was lower than $57.24 million, or $1.34 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $258.74 million. This was up from $242.26 million last year.



Howard Hughes Corp. earnings at a glance:



