

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - FMC Corp. (FMC) revealed earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $95.4 million, or $0.70 per share. This was higher than $58.7 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.8% to $646.2 million. This was up from $628.8 million last year.



FMC Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $95.4 Mln. vs. $58.7 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 62.5% -EPS (Q3): $0.70 vs. $0.44 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 59.1% -Revenue (Q3): $646.2 Mln vs. $628.8 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.8%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.59 to $2.69



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX