Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2017) - Sego Resources Inc. (TSXV: SGZ) ("Sego" or "the Company") has completed an initial 600 metre, two hole diamond drill program on the Cuba Zone of its Miner Mountain Copper-Gold Porphyry Project near Princeton, BC. Sego's exploration team has confirmed both diamond drill holes intersected copper mineralization.

The drilling was planned to expand known mineralization into new areas of the Cuba Zone. A handheld XRF device was used to identify copper mineralization in the drill core at the field site. Sego is currently reviewing the data from the core and is awaiting assays from the holes.

The Miner Mountain Project is an extensive alkalic copper-gold porphyry system near Princeton, BC.

The ease of access and limited snowfall has made year-round drilling viable. Sego has a 5 year area-based permit to drill and explore the Miner Mountain Project. Sego has an excellent working relationship with the local community and First Nations.

This News Release was reviewed and approved by V.A. Preto Ph.D., P. Eng. and Selina Tribe, Ph.D., P.Geo. both Qualified Persons under NI 43 -101.

Sego is 100% owner of the Miner Mountain Project, an alkalic copper-gold porphyry exploration project near Princeton, British Columbia. The property is 2,056.54 hectares in size and located 15 kilometres north of the Copper Mountain Mine operated by Copper Mountain Mining Corporation and Mitsubishi Materials Corporation. Sego has a Memorandum of Understanding with the Upper Similkameen Indian Band, on whose Traditional Territory the Miner Mountain Project is situated.

For further information please contact:

J. Paul Stevenson, CEO (604) 682-2933 or toll free 1-866-683-2933

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statement of historical facts that address future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects re forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.