SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of BNP Paribas S.A. - BNPQY

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of BNP Paribas S.A. ("Paribas" or the "Company") (OTCMKTS: BNPQY). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Paribas and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



On November 5, 2017, The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are investigating BNP Paribas, along with other banks, "for their roles in selling about $2 billion of debt for Mozambique." The article stated, in part, that "[f]inancial regulators in the U.S., the U.K. and Switzerland began probes into potential securities-law violations by the banks last year, after The Wall Street Journal reported the existence of irregularities in the Mozambican transactions. The newer U.S. inquiries widen the scope of the probes to include potential corruption and raise the possibility of criminal prosecution."

On this news, BNP Paribas's American depositary receipt price has fallen as much as $0.73, or 1.91%, during intraday trading on November 6, 2017.

