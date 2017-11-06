

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American States Water Co. (AWR) reported a profit for third quarter that dropped compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $21.01 million, or $0.57 per share. This was lower than $21.64 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $124.42 million. This was up from $123.81 million last year.



American States Water Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $21.01 Mln. vs. $21.64 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.9% -EPS (Q3): $0.57 vs. $0.59 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.59 -Revenue (Q3): $124.42 Mln vs. $123.81 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.5%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX