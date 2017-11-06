A Revolutionary Way to Play Lottery - The Health Lottery QuickWin

LONDON, November 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The days of losinga lottery ticket or forgetting to check those all-important numbers could be limited thanks to a new game in the lottery market. The Health Lottery QuickWin is the first game of its kind to offer a lottery draw every 3 minutes - day or night.

Each draw has a guaranteed jackpot of £25,000, which means there is an astonishing £12 million available in jackpots every day.

Players purchase a £1 ticket entering them into the next available draw before waiting only a matter of minutes to see if they are a lucky winner. The draw is hosted in a virtual environment where the balls are drawn from a ball machine in an incredibly life-like scenario.

The online game, hosted by former Health Lottery draw show host Anna Johnson, takes a similar structure to The Health Lottery's main game which takes place five days a week from Tuesday to Saturday. Players must select five numbers between 1 and 50, or can opt for a Quick-Pick which selects numbers at random.

What sets QuickWin aside from the main Health Lottery game however is the lower prize tier, which means that every one in six is a winner. This ranges from a free ticket for players who match just the bonus ball or a £1.50 prize for those who match both one ball plus the bonus ball, up to the guaranteed jackpot of £25,000.

Under The Health Lottery scheme, 20p from every £1 QuickWin ticket sold will raise money for health related good causes across Great Britain. The money raised makes a real difference to the lives of thousands of people every day. The Health Lottery has already raised over £93million for good causes with continued support in the games figure will continue to grow.

For more information, please visit http://www.healthlottery.co.uk

The Health Lottery is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission (license no 000-026057-R-309179 and 000-26057-N-309180)