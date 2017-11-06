Simplilearn Announces New Office Facility in Raleigh, North Carolina

RALEIGH, North Carolina, November 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Simplilearn, the leading digital economy training company, today announced its plan to expand its business and operations center by opening up a new office space inRaleigh, North Carolina. The new facility will enable the company to grow its enterprise and academic learning business across North Carolina, and leverage the area's diverse talent pool. The talent from the regional office will contribute towards sales, strategic partnerships, customer relationship and marketing business units.

Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO of Simplilearn said, "Research Triangle has been the hub for innovation, technology and educational excellence. OurRaleighlocation presents a great opportunity to partner with local enterprises and universities as we help them prepare their employees and students to enter the digital workforce. We intend to increase awareness on the need for upskilling for the 21st century and also become active members of the local business community inRaleigh. That, combined with North Carolina's impressive talent pool, makes it a promising location for us to invest in."

Adding to the company's existing offices in Bangalore and San Francisco, the newRaleighoffice will enable Simplilearn to better support the learning needs of enterprises and universities. In June 2015, Simplilearn set up operations in the U.S. through the acquisition of Silicon Valley-based digital marketing training company, Market Motive.

Simplilearn's mission is to help professionals around the world acquire the skills they need to succeed in today's digital economy. The company provides online training in disciplines such as Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, Project Management, Digital Marketing, Data Science and other emerging technologies. Based in San Francisco, California and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn has helped more than 500,000 professionals and companies across 150+ countries get trained, acquire certifications and upskill their employees. Its training courses are designed and updated by renowned industry experts. Simplilearn's blended learning approach combines online classes, instructor-led live virtual classrooms, relevant, applied projects and 24/7 teaching assistance. Leading global training organizations have recognized Simplilearn as an official provider of certification training. The company has been named the 8th most influential education brand in the world by LinkedIn. For more information, visithttps://www.simplilearn.com.



