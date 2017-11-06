

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) announced the company's revised outlook for 2017 includes: adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to shareholders of $0.59 to $0.74; and revenue of $18.9 billion to $19.1 billion. Previously, the company projected adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to shareholders of $0.69 to $0.99; and revenue of $19.1 billion to $19.4 billion.



Ronald Rittenmeyer, CEO, said: 'Reflecting on the impact of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma and a softer volume environment, we are lowering our full year 2017 Adjusted EBITDA Outlook to $2.375 billion to $2.425 billion. We are partially offsetting the volume declines with tighter cost controls, but the one-time impacts are difficult to recover in a short period of time. We are challenging ourselves to improve accountability, agility and decision making, changing how we manage our business day-to-day, and reiterating our focus on quality and service.'



