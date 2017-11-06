sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 07.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,04 Euro		-0,273
-2,41 %
WKN: A1J5US ISIN: US88033G4073 Ticker-Symbol: THC1 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,958
10,059
06.11.
10,87
10,92
06.11.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION
TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION11,04-2,41 %