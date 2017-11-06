sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 07.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

41,09 Euro		+0,19
+0,46 %
WKN: 675305 ISIN: CA89353D1078 Ticker-Symbol: TRS 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,707
41,854
06.11.
41,644
41,987
06.11.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION41,09+0,46 %