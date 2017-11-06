Titan Logix Corp. Announces $5 Million Loan Participation Investment

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2017 / Titan Logix Corp. (TSX-V: TLA) ('Titan' or the 'Company'), a high technology company specializing in advanced technology fluid management solutions, announced today that the Company has entered into a loan participation agreement with Greypoint Capital Inc. (as administrative agent) and Greypoint Capital L.P. (as co-lender), dated November 6, 2017 (the 'Loan Participation Agreement'). Pursuant to the Loan Participation Agreement, Titan has agreed to co-invest $5 million of a $10 million five year secured loan (the 'Loan') to a company in the energy services industry (the 'Borrower'). The Loan will be secured by a first priority security interest in the Borrower's real estate and equipment and a second priority security interest on the working capital assets of the Borrower. The expected rate of return on the Loan is approximately 9% per year during the term of the Loan, subject to any early repayment, based on prevailing floating rates.

About Titan Logix Corp.

Founded in 1979, Titan Logix Corp. is a technology company specializing in Research and Development (R&D), manufacturing, and marketing of advanced technology fluid management solutions. The Company's products include Guided Wave Radar (GWR) gauges for level measurement and overfill prevention (particularly for use in mobile tanker applications), level gauges for storage tanks, and communication systems for remote alarming and control. Our products are currently used in the oil and gas, waste fluid collection, chemical, and aviation industries.

Titan's products are part of a complete asset management solution. The full solution consists of Titan's products integrated with best-in-class third party solutions to enable our complete fluid management throughout each stage of their fluid handling processes. This is captured by our slogan, 'Advanced Technology Fluid Management Solutions, In the Field, On the Road, In the Office.'™

1. In the Field: "In the Field" refers to Titan's solution offerings for storage tanks and process vessels.

2. On the Road: "On the Road" refers to Titan's solution offerings for mobile tanker trucks and trailers.

3. In the Office: "In the Office" refers to Titan's solution offerings that enable customers to monitor their fluid assets from the convenience of their dispatch center or other back office environment through a wired or wireless connection.

Titan Logix Corp. is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and its shares trade under the symbol TLA.

