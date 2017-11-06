

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The RBA is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 1.50 percent.



Australia also will see October results for the Performance of Construction Index from AiG; in September, the index score was 54.7.



Japan will release September figures for real and labor cash earnings. Real cash earnings are expected to fall 0.1 percent on year after rising 0.1 percent in August. Labor cash earnings are called higher by an annual 0.5 percent, slowing from 0.9 percent in the previous month.



The Philippines will provide October data for consumer and producer prices. In September, consumer prices gained 0.5 percent on month and 3.4 percent on year, while producer prices advanced 0.2 percent on month and fell 0.3 percent on year.



