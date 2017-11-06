sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Credit Suisse Group A.G. - CS

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Credit Suisse Group A.G.("Credit Suisse" or the "Company") (NYSE: CS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Credit Suisse and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to join a class action]

On November 5, 2017, The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are investigating Credit Suisse, along with other banks, "for their roles in selling about $2 billion of debt for Mozambique." The article stated, in part, that "[f]inancial regulators in the U.S., the U.K. and Switzerland began probes into potential securities-law violations by the banks last year, after The Wall Street Journal reported the existence of irregularities in the Mozambican transactions. The newer U.S. inquiries widen the scope of the probes to include potential corruption and raise the possibility of criminal prosecution."

On this news, Credit Suisse's American depositary receipt price fell as much as $0.24, or 1.48%, during intraday trading on November 6, 2017.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


