

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) announced, for 2017, the company now estimates adjusted earnings per share in a range of $2.45 - $2.65. Previously, the company projected adjusted earnings per share in a range of $2.40 - $2.85. The company continues to expect revenues in the range of $8.80 - $8.90 billion.



Third-quarter adjusted earnings per share increased 26% year-over-year to $3.10. Revenue of $2.8 billion in the third quarter increased 4% compared to the prior year.



