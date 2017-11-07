Manulife and Finantix also agree plans for new Competency Centre

Finantix, an established provider of sales and advisory software for financial services, today announced the activation of a third market in its pan-Asia partnership with Manulife, a leading international financial services group. The solution helps digitise Manulife's agency distribution and create an improved experience for customers of select Manulife bank partners. The 'go live' milestone in Singapore follows earlier activations in Hong Kong and Japan.

The digital solution covers the full end-to-end sales process: from client profiling, needs analysis and product quotation, to policy application and automated decision making. It scales to support diverse distribution channels, working environments such as online browser or disconnected tablets, regulatory requirements and cultural advisory styles across Asia. One important feature of the activation has been an enhanced digital capability to support Manulife's key partner, DBS in Singapore and Hong Kong.

Additionally, Manulife and Finantix have agreed plans to create a Competency Centre. This will enable Manulife delivery teams to take ownership of platform changes and product management while Finantix concentrates on injecting innovative new platform capabilities.

John Brisco, Chief Information Officer Chief Operations Officer at Manulife Asia said, "Over the past two years we have worked with Finantix to accelerate delivery of our digital distribution ambitions. Finantix has demonstrated commitment to our needs and goals of providing market-leading customer and distribution experiences across diverse markets. With the creation of the Manulife Competency Centre, our partnership continues to evolve and we are excited about the potential for Finantix to help to differentiate Manulife in the future."

Ralf Emmerich, Co-founder and Director at Finantix said, "The deployment across Asia required a digital solution that was enterprise-grade yet flexible enough to support multiple devices, local market requirements and different regulatory conditions. Our modular omni-channel and offline capable architecture enabled Manulife to differentiate the assembly and deployment of the digital sales solution across countries and channels. With the new setup of the Manulife Competence Centre focused on Finantix Components and APIs we are proud to move to the next stage of the partnership between the two companies that will produce a tighter integration of Finantix' product labs and all the future Manulife initiatives."

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a Canadian multinational insurance company and financial services provider headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The company operates in Canada and Asia as "Manulife" and in the United States primarily through its John Hancock Financial division. Manulife helps more than 22 million customers around the world with their big financial decisions. Through our international network of more than 35,000 employees and 70,000 agents, we provide financial advice, insurance and wealth and asset management solutions that support our customers' lifestyles and secure their financial futures. Manulife is now one of the fastest-growing companies in Asia and we continue to grow stronger in Canada and the U.S.

About Finantix

With offices in Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Singapore, Toronto, Tokyo, Zurich and Venice and a global customer base spanning over 40 countries, Finantix sales and advisory digital enabling software is trusted by some of the world's largest banks, insurers and wealth managers. Finantix Components offers a broad and comprehensive library of multi-channel, omni-device reusable software modules, widgets, engines and APIs that help leading financial institutions digitize key processes and extract valuable knowledge in private and retail banking, wealth management, insurance and lending. www.finantix.com

