

VENLO (dpa-AFX) - QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) reported third-quarter adjusted net income of $75.3 million, or $0.32 per share, up from $69.3 million, or $0.29, in the year-ago period. Third-quarter net sales grew 7% at actual rates to $364.0 million, or up 7% CER. Adjusted net sales, which include all revenue contributions from OmicSoft, increased 8% at actual rates to $364.4 million in the third quarter of 2017, and rose 7% CER.



'QIAGEN's results for the third quarter of 2017 confirm that our Sample to Insight molecular testing solutions are delivering growth across the continuum of customer needs from basic research to clinical healthcare. All customer classes and regions supported growth trends in the third quarter, which were led by our Molecular Diagnostics and Applied Testing customer classes growing at solid rates and complemented by gains in Pharma and Academia,' said Peer Schatz, CEO of QIAGEN N.V.



QIAGEN reaffirmed its 2017 guidance for adjusted EPS of about $1.25-1.27 CER. For full-year 2017, QIAGEN expects adjusted net sales to grow approximately 7% CER.



For the fourth quarter of 2017, adjusted net sales are expected to rise approximately 5-6% CER compared to the same period in 2016. Adjusted EPS is expected to be about $0.41-0.42 CER excluding restructuring charges.



