TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/06/17 -- Imex Systems Inc. ("Imex" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: IMEX), is a software solution provider to Governments, Municipalities and Public Authorities.

The Company announces that Daniel Crandall has resigned as Chief Financial Officer and Martin Bernholtz and Pradeep Sood have resigned as directors. The board of directors thanks Messrs. Crandall, Bernhotlz and Sood for their service to the Company.

"We are very disappointed with the departure of Dan Crandall, Pradeep Sood and Marty Bernholtz. They all made a positive impact. We will take the time necessary to find highly qualified individuals to fill these vacant positions. The existing board will work together with independent advisors to ensure that our listing obligations are met," said Damodar Arapakota, Chairman and CEO of Imex Systems Inc.

The company considers this as an opportunity to induct new talent to the board to better position the company to effectively address the exciting growth ahead.

The company also announces that the AGM scheduled for November 30, 2017 is being rescheduled to a later date that will be announced soon after the new directors join the board, so that the shareholders can approve the new board.

About Imex Systems

Imex Systems Inc. is a Canadian software products, solutions and services provider to Governments, Municipalities and Public Authorities in Canada and internationally. Imex primarily focuses on the E-Government and Smart Cities market that include payments. It helps public sector entities to provide "Any Time, Any Where, Any Device and Any Channel" convenience for citizens to access government services and help with digital transformation of government operations and streamline revenue. Imex's various product and service offerings include: iGov -- a Digital Government Platform for all levels of governments, which provides all the pre-built components for building an effective Digital Government and supporting payment processing through multiple channels; iCity -- a Smart City Solution; and miGov -- a Mobile Government Framework.

