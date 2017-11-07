

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Monday ended the two-day slide in which it had given away almost 25 points or 0.7 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,390-point plateau and it's looking at another green light again on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive, thanks largely to a surge in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were higher and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Monday as gains from the oil companies were capped by weakness from the financials and properties.



For the day, the index gained 16.43 points or 0.49 percent to finish at 3,388.17 after trading between 3,356.53 and 3,389.38. The Shenzhen Composite Index jumped 23.38 points or 1.18 percent to end at 1,999.30.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China skidded 1.08 percent, while Bank of China shed 0.26 percent, Vanke plummeted 2.59 percent, Gemdale tumbled 2.58 percent, PetroChina added 0.72 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) gained 0.81 percent, China Life dropped 1.69 percent and Ping An Insurance lost 0.68 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks moved higher on Monday in subdued activity as the major averages again hit new record closing highs.



The Dow added 9.23 points or 0.13 percent to 23,548.42, while the NASDAQ gained 22.00 points or 0.33 percent to 6,786.44 and the S&P was up 3.29 points or 0.13 percent to 2,591.13.



The strength on Wall Street reflected a spike in crude oil prices, which continued to surge after a purge of royal family's political rivals in Saudi Arabia.



As a result, energy stocks showed a strong move to the upside as the price of crude oil for December delivery jumped $1.71 or 3.1 percent to $57.35/bbl, the highest in two years.



The market also benefitted from optimism about the economy and the likelihood of passage of the republican tax reform plan.



