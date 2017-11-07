

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Walt Disney Co. (DIS) recently held talks to purchase a large chunk of 21st Century Fox 's entertainment businesses, according to reports citing people familiar with the matter, But The negotiations are currently dead.



Disney approached Fox in recent weeks about buying its cable TV networks such as FX and National Geographic Channel, the Twentieth Century Fox studio and international distribution operations, the people said. Such a deal would have left 21st Century Fox focused on sports, news and broadcast TV.



The talks, first reported by CNBC, ran into an impasse over price and other key terms and have cooled substantially, though they could be restarted.



Fox wasn't happy with the terms Disney proposed, but is open to the idea of selling the assets, the reports said.



