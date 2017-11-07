On 8 November 2017 -- The combined energy and water exhibitions, VIETWATER and RE & EE VIETNAM 2017 will kick off at 08.30 am with its official Opening Ceremony

HO CHI MINH, Vietnam, Nov. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 480 participating companies in the water and the energy industry will showcase their latest technologies, solutions and innovations at the combined events - the 9th edition of VIETWATER (Vietnam's leading international water supply, sanitation, water resources and purification event) and the 3rd edition of RE & EE Vietnam (Vietnam's leading renewable energy and energy efficiency exhibition) from 8 to 10 November 2017.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/597632/RE_EE_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/597633/Vietwater_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/597634/Industrial_Professionals_2016.jpg

Tomorrow, 8 November 2017, the combined exhibition will officially be opened by H.E. Mrs. Phan Thi My Linh, Vice Minister, Ministry of Construction, Mrs. Mai Thi Lien Huong, General Director of Administration of Technical Infrastructure, Ministry of Construction, Mr. Cao Lai Quang, Chairman of Vietnam's Water Supply and Sewerage, and Ms. Eliane van Doorn, Business Development Director (ASEAN Business), UBM Asia, together with some ambassadors and other VIPS.

The three-day exhibition, organised by UBM Asia, is expected to attract some 14,000 industry professionals, such as key decision-makers, leaders, managers, consultants and engineers working in all segments of the water and energy sectors and coming from various countries and regions. All participants will also have a chance to exchange and get the latest updates on market trends, innovations, solutions and technologies showcased at 14 international pavilions, including Australia, Belgium, mainland China, the EU, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Japan, Korea, SME Tokyo, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and the UK.

Apart from the exhibition, some profound technical seminars, conferences and workshops will be held with the themes "Towards Sustainable Water Development-- International Experience", "Toward Developing Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Projects in Vietnam" and "Vietnam-Urbanization towards Sustainable Development".

The event is open from 9:00 am to 5:30 pm on 8-9 November 2017 and from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm on 10 November 2017 at SECC, 799 Nguyen Van Linh, Tan Phu Ward, District 7, Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam.

Admission to the exhibition and seminars is free to all trade visitors!

Below are some stand-out activities during the three-day event:

1st Day, 8 November 2017-- Highlights

Opening Ceremony at the Ceremony Area

VIETWATER Technical Seminar at Seminar Room 1, lobby area

Workshop by Taiwan Trade Center at Meeting Room 2, 3 rd floor

floor Vietnam's Urban Day Workshop at the Conference Room, 2 nd floor

Urban Day Workshop at the Conference Room, 2 floor Vietnam Energy Forum: "Toward Developing Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Projects in Vietnam " at Seminar Room 2, Hall A2

" at Seminar Room 2, Hall A2 Workshop on "Transformation all around water: the Hungarian expertise" at Meeting Room 3, 3 rd floor

floor Innovation Gallery at the lobby area

2nd Day, 9 November 2017-- Highlights

International conference on "Towards Sustainable Water Development-- International Experience" at Meeting Room 2, 3 rd floor

floor VIETWATER Technical Seminar at Seminar Room 1, lobby area

RE & EE Vietnam Technical Seminar at Seminar Room 2, Hall A2

Australia-Vietnam Workshop on Innovation Technology and Entrepreneurship at Meeting Room 2, 3 rd floor

floor EuroCham Smart City Series: Water and Waste Management at Seminar Room 2, Hall A2

Innovation Gallery at the lobby area

3rd Day, 10 November 2017-- Highlights

VIETWATER Technical Seminar at Seminar Room 1, lobby area

RE & EE Vietnam Technical Seminar at Seminar Room 2, Hall A2

Vietnam - Australia workshop on water utility twinning at Meeting Room 3, 3 rd floor

- workshop on water utility twinning at Meeting Room 3, 3 floor Innovation Gallery at the lobby area

Notes to Editors:



About UBM Asia (www.ubmasia.com)

With a track record spanning over 30 years and a strong global presence in 24 major cities across Asia and in the US, UBM Asia is the largest trade show organiser in the region, and the largest commercial organiser in China, India, Malaysia and Thailand. We provide you with a one-stop diversified global platform for high value business matching, quality market news and online trading networks. Every year, we connect over 2,000,000 buyers and sellers from 150 countries and regions.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/597648/UBM_Logo.jpg