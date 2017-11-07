

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Like-for-like sales in the United Kingdom tumbled in October, the latest survey from the British Retail Consortium revealed on Tuesday - sliding 1.0 percent on year.



That was well shy of forecasts for a gain of 0.8 percent and down sharply from the 1.9 percent increase in September.



Overall sales were up just 0.2 percent, marking a nine-year low for the October month.



'The decline was driven by the worst performance of non-food sales since our record began in January 2011,' said BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson.



